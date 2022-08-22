Up The Ladder: Vision Films

Vision Films announced a new hire.

Scott Kamins will serve as executive director of International Sales and Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, he will support the company’s ongoing expansion of its direct global distribution efforts and strengthen client relationships.

Kamins joins from Cinedigm Entertainment Group and Vivendi Entertainment.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and managing director of Vision Films, remarked, “We are looking forward to Scott not only closing licensing deals with established distributors and TV channels in each territory, but also seeking out strategic relationships with new VOD platforms where we can maximize revenue on our extensive library of feature films and documentaries. The world of VOD is growing so fast, and it takes tenacity to keep up. We are confident that with Scott on board, our extensive catalog of new releases and library will benefit from his expertise on a long-term basis.”