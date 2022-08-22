Quay Street Announces ‘Significant Other’ Leads

Quay Street Productions revealed that Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour will star in the lead roles of Significant Other.

Adapted from the yes Studios’ Israeli series of the same name, the new series revolves around the unromantic romance of two people whose first meeting has a drastic effect on their lives. Filming begins next month in Manchester.

Significant Other will air on ITVX in 2023.

Quay Street Productions’ Nicola Shindler commented, “From the moment Dana and Hamish started talking to me about the idea of Significant Other I loved the idea of a romance built from such dark foundations, both very funny and very real. I’m incredibly happy to have such a brilliant cast in Katherine and Youssef as our pairing to bring these very flawed, very lovable characters to life, along with our skillful director David Sant to create our world, and our partners in ITVX.”

