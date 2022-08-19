Up The Ladder: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the leadership team under Jamie Cooke for CEE, Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Turkey.

Roni Patel will manage Content Licensing for CEE MENAT and the Nordics.

Andrei Grigorescu will oversee Ad-Sales.

Cristina Valasutean will lead Business Development and Distribution for Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Francesco Perta will oversee Business Development and Distribution in MENA and Turkey.

Kenechi Belusevic will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in CEE, CIS, Israel, and the Mediterranean. She will also head Commercial Sports Development.

Grigory Lavrov will lead Trade Marketing as well as Channel Management for TLC and DMAX in Turkey and Fatafeat in the Middle East.

Mabelie Brujins will lead Communications and Pay-TV Networks Business.

In addition, Lee Hobbs will oversee the EMEA pay-TV business.