Netflix To Premiere Sports Doc ‘The Redeem Team’ In October

Netflix partnered with the International Olympic Committee to bring forward The Redeem Team.

Produced by Olympic Channel, Kennedy/Marshall Company, and Mandalay Sports Media, in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment, UNINTERRUPTED, NBA Entertainment & USA Basketball, the documentary looks at the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball victory.

Directed by Jon Weinbach, the film chronicles the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team in their quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic. Games in Beijing. The documentary includes interviews with athletes as well as behind-the-scenes material.

Mark Parkman, GM of Olympic Channel Services, commented, “The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about. This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

Photo credit: IOC/courtesy of Netflix