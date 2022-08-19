BBC And Prime Video Share First Look At ‘The English’

BBC and Prime Video shared a first look at the limited series The English.

Produced by Wolf Gait Productions, and co-produced with Amazon Studios and BBC, the epic Western series follows an aristocratic Englishwoman and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout as they encounter terrifying obstacles on their journey. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star in the lead roles.

The English will appear on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., and on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

All3Media International will oversee international sales.