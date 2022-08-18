ViX+ Reveals ‘Mujeres Asesinas’ Cast

ViX+, the global subscription-based streaming service from TelevisaUnivision, announced the the cast of the upcoming series Mujeres Asesinas.

Produced by Plétora Productions, the psychological thriller is an updated take on the anthology series that originally aired from 2008 to 2010. Inspired by Marissa Grinstein’s book of the same name, the series follows women who reached their limit in dealing with violent partners, manipulative family members, and hostile bosses.

Joining previously announced Yalitza Aparicio, the cast will include actress Barbie Casillas, Macarena Garcia, Jedet, Catherine Siachoque, Nicole Curiel, Claudia Martín, and Sara Maldonado.

Mujeres Asesinas will be available on ViX+ in the U.S., Mexico, and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America.