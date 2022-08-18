VisionTV Commissions Go Button Media’s ‘Bake & Make Up’

Go Button Media has been commissioned by VisionTV in Canada for its original series Bake & Make Up.

The factual entertainment series brings together baking and emotional reunions, with each episode featuring a once inseparable twosome who reconnect. From childhood friends, past lovers, and long-lost family members, the participants reunite over a meaningful recipe from their shared history.

Bake & Make Up will premiere on VisionTV on August 29, 2022. Go Button Media will launch the format on the international market.

Natasha Ryan, co-founder and executive producer of Go Button, commented, “Just the act of working together in a kitchen can cause temperatures to rise and flour to fly, but it can also initiate much need talks, reconnections, and laughter – and that’s before the sit and savour, coffee and conversation moments once the dish is ready to try. This format is simple, readily localized, and presents a wonderful opportunity to explore heartwarming relationships and showcase home cooking, traditional recipes, and sweet treats from around the world.”