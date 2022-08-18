Two Brothers Pictures Enters Production On ‘Entitled’

The new comedy-drama Entitled began filming this week in Manchester.

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures for Channel 4, the dark comedy follows a conniving American widower who travels to the English countryside and meets his wife’s eccentric and estranged family. Brett Gelman stars in the lead role and is joined by Donald Sumpter, Brendan Patricks, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Mark Quartley, and Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith, among others.

Matt Morgan created the series and Tim Kirkby directed.

Entitled is co-produced by Channel 4 and Showtime in the U.S, in association with All3Media International.