Viaplay To Premiere Danish Original ‘Call Me Dad’

Viaplay confirmed that its next Danish Viaplay Original will be Call Me Dad.

Produced by Nordisk Film Series, the comedy-drama follows lifelong best friends Emil and Viktor as they face an unusual family face-off when Viktor begins dating Emil’s mother.

The series stars Alex Høgh Andersen, Magnus Haugaard, and Ellen Hillingsø.

Call Me Dad will premiere in 2023. Viaplay Content Distribution will oversee global sales.

Filippa Wallestam, chief content officer at Viaplay Group, stated, “This sharp and warm series sums up what Viaplay wants to create in Denmark – high-quality storytelling, told by both established and upcoming talents, with huge potential to reach local and international audiences.