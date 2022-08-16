Peacock Strikes Deal With Lionsgate For ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Peacock entered a multi-year deal with Lionsgate for The Continental.

The three-part special event series will explore the origin story of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe. Set in 1975 New York, the series is told from the perspective of hotel manager Winston Scott as he embarks through the mysterious underworld of the city. Ayomide Adegun stars as Woodell, alongside a cast that includes Peter Greene, Mel Gibson, Ben Robson, Jessica Allain, and others.

Joining the John Wick movie trilogy, The Continental will be available on Peacock in 2023.

Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, commented, “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”