Paramount+ Previews ‘When You Least Expect It’

Paramount+ shared the key art for the upcoming original series When You Least Expect It.

Produced by VIS, the Spanish-language drama series follows five strangers on their healing journeys through group therapy. Each character is grieving the loss of a loved one, and the series portrays how, despite the pain, it’s possible to love and live again.

The cast includes Erick Elías, Marta Hazas, Blanca Portillo, Francesc Orella, and Alba Planas, among others. The series was created by Cristóbal Garrido and Adolfo Valor.

When You Least Expect It will premiere in the U.S., Canada, and Australia on August 18, 2022. The series will later air on Paramount+ in Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France following the regional launches.