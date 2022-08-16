‘Firebuds’ To Premiere On Disney

Disney Branded Television’s new series Firebuds will premiere on September 21, 2022.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Firebuds features a team of young first responders and their talking vehicle sidekicks. The series follows this group of friend as they help their community and learn what it takes to be a hero.

Firebuds showcases a talented lead voice cast, including Declan Whaley, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Lily Sanfelippo, JeCobi Swain, and more. Special guests include Padma Lakshmi, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Lisa Loeb, Patton Oswalt, and more.

The new animated comedy-adventure series will be available across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+.