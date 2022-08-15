Beyond Rights Inks New Content Deals

Beyond Rights secured a slew of new deals for titles in its spring and summer programming slate.

The obs-doc/reality series End of the Rope was pre-sold to UKTV and sold to RTI Mediaset in Italy and Canal D for French Canada.

Bell Media in Canada and Ananey in Israel acquired Yorkshire Midwives on Call, and Brave in New Zealand snapped up Rich Kids Skint Holiday.

Nordic Entertainment Group signed a pre-sale for Santa Claus the Serial Killer for its Viaplay service in the Nordic region, the Baltics, Poland, and Benelux. In a pan-territory deal with. A+E Germany, Loot will head to Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, the Middle East, Benelux, and the U.K.

The history title Underground Railway was picked up by UR Sweden and A+E Germany, while Trains at War was also picked up by UR Sweden, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic, and Prima TV in Romania.

The food-travel series Best of Britain by the Sea (pictured) was secured by Ananey in Israel, Fox in the Balkans, and SBS in Australia. SBS also signed for Taste the Diversity.

The Czech Republic’s Prima TV additionally nabbed Europe’s Greatest Train Journeys.