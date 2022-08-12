Warner Bros. TV Inks Overall Deal With Quinta Brunson

Warner Bros. Television Group signed an overall deal with producer and powerhouse talent Quinta Brunson.

Brunson is the creator, executive producer, and star of the comedy Abbott Elementary. She has recently been nominated for three Emmy Awards for her contributions to Abbott, which she developed at Warner Bros.

The exclusive multi-year agreement will see WBTVG as Brunson’s studio home for new productions. She will also create, develop, and produce original programming for all platforms, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming platforms, and broadcast networks, among other platforms.

Brunson commented, “I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next.”

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, added, “What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Photo credit: Jonny Marlow