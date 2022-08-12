Tubi Launches In Five Countries Across LATAM

Tubi expanded its presence across Latin America.

The ad-supported VoD service from FOX Entertainment will launch in Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Panama this month.

Tubi’s vast library will be localized in Spanish. Viewers will be able to watch popular movies such as The Green Hornet and Hellboy, among others, as well as series such as L.A.’s Finest, for free. The library will also soon feature regionally-produced series such as Bienvenida Realidad, Atrapada, and El Sexo Debil, as well as local versions of The Nanny, Bewitched, and Married with Children.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, remarked, “We’re delighted to launch our platform in these five Latin American countries, bringing viewers a mix of locally-produced content, Spanish-language favorites and Hollywood titles. We’re eager to expand deeper into Latin America after the stellar success of Tubi in Mexico, which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time.”