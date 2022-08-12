Cinedigm Acquires ‘GoldenEra’

Cinedigm acquired rights to the documentary GoldenEra for North America.

GoldenEra looks at the rise and fall of the innovative team behind GoldenEye for Nintendo 64 back in 1997. The documentary also explores the creative process behind the game, featuring commentary from journalists, designers, and the game’s fans. There are also interviews with Peer Schneider, chief content officer at IGN, and Robert Bowling, FMR creative strategist at Infinity Ward, among others.

GoldenEra will be released digitally on August 23, 2022.

Yolanda Macias, chief content officer at Cinedigm, commented, “Even two decades after its release, GoldenEye still has a massive impact on modern-day gaming. There is so much for fans to love about this documentary. Whether you’re a fan of gaming, CONs, the 90s or James Bond, this film encapsulates that era so precisely and it brings on a nostalgia factor.”