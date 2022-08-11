Up The Ladder: Chatterbox Media

Chatterbox Media promoted Ellie Sabine-Singh to serve as head of Development.

Sabine-Singh will lead the company’s efforts to expand its engagement with SVoD platforms and broadcasters. She joined the company in 2020, and she has worked as a producer and development producer across a slate of projects, including Charlotte in Sunderland and Extraordinary Portraits.

Ali Quirk, co-founder of Chatterbox Media, commented, “Ellie is one of the industry’s rising stars. Having her move into the strategic role of head of Development is a no-brainer following the brilliant contribution she has made during her time at the company.”