Up The Ladder: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery announced new appointments to its German management team.

The team includes Matthias Heinze, who will lead distribution and partnerships.

Marion Rathmann has been appointed to oversee free-TV and pay entertainment channels and programming.

Steffen Schier will oversee theatrical distribution.

Markus Spangler will oversee ad sales and media planning.

Susanne Reiter will lead marketing and local creative services for free-to-air and pay entertainment channels.

Anke Greifeneder will be responsible for original production for Warner TV channels.

In addition, Daniela Allgayer-Korelmann will oversee communication and events, and Magadalena Prosteder will oversee local cinema productions.