Netflix Sets Streaming And Theatrical Release For ‘Call Me Chihiro’

Netflix will premiere the film Call Me Chihiro on its global streaming platform and at the Musashino-kan Shinjuku theater on February 23, 2023.

Based on the manga Chihiro-san, the film follows a former sex worker who works at a small bento shop in a seaside town where she interacts with residents. Played by Kasumi Arimura, Chihiro will encounter people whose struggles leave them unhappy, but her words and actions will influence them.

Rikiya Imaizumi will direct. Kaori Sawai and Imaizumi wrote the screenplay.

Asmik Ace will oversee distribution.