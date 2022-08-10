Curious Films To Produce ‘The Accused: National Treasures on Trial’

Channel 4 commissioned Curious Films to produce The Accused: National Treasures on Trial.

The landmark documentary features three figures accused by Operation Yewtree with sexual abuse allegations and looks at the operation’s impact on societal attitudes and culture.

Sir Cliff Richard, radio DJ Paul Gambaccini, and former Pop Idol judge and DJ Neil Fox were charged and never convicted. The documentary features the personal stories of these three figures, and it depicts the lasting impact the process had on them and their families.

Lee McMurray, commissioning editor of Factual Entertainment at Channel 4, remarked, “This film offers a unique and fresh take on events that changed us forever, compelling viewers to ask important questions about a watershed moment in recent British history. The hurt and anger felt by three household names caught in the eye of the storm sparked by Yewtree, is weighed against the need for and value of a police operation that, while not perfect, delivered long overdue justice to victims of heinous crimes.”