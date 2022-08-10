Action-Drama ‘Spinners’ Kicks Off Production In Cape Town

The CANAL+ original series Spinners entered production this week in Cape Town, South Africa.

A co-production between Showmax and CANAL+, the action-drama revolves around the popular motor sport known as “spinning” with high-speed cars and stunts. The series follows Ethan, a teenage driver working for a local gang, who discovers a possible way out through spinning.

The cast highlights Cantona James, Chelsea Thomas, Brendon Daniels, and Dillon Windvogel.

Joachim Landau and Raphaël Rocher produced Spinners for Empreinte Digitale and Ramadan Suleman co-produced. Natives at Large serves as the local co-production company.