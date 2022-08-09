Mediaset Distribution Sells ‘Back to School’ In Germany

Mediaset Distribution, the sales arm of Mediaset Group, signed a sales deal for the format rights to Back to School in Germany.

Produced by Cheerio Entertainment, the local adaptation titled Zurück in die Schule will be presented by Jörg Pilawa. The primetime entertainment show features four celebrities in each episode who face a real elementary school exam. The show will air on SAT.1 on August 24, 2022.

Produced by Blu Yazmine for Mediaset Group, Back to School aired in Italy on Italia 1

Claudia Marra, who oversees format rights for Mediaset Distribution, commented, “I am very happy with the success of this format that is collecting interest worldwide after its first presentation at MIPTV ‘Fresh around the world’ in April. Everyone likes the idea of mini-teachers having to do with celebrities in an entertaining reversion of roles. After lockdown and sad things continuing to happen, a show that will reunite family and large target groups of all ages for a good moment of relax and fun. I guess we really need it.”