Kenan Thompson To Host Emmy Awards

NBC and the Television Academy confirmed that actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022.

Thompson is best known as longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live. In the fall, he enters his 20th season. He is a six-time Emmy Award nominee, with two nominations in 2021 for his roles on the comedy series Kenan and SNL.

The three-hour live telecast of the Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live will be viewable on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Photo credit: Mary Ellen Matthews