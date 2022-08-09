Beyond Rights Partners With OTTera

Beyond Rights entered an agreement to collaborate the digital content distribution business OTTera.

Based in Los Angeles, OTTera creates highly customized OTT services to support the monetization of client content across digital platforms. The partnership will focus on Beyond Rights’ FAST strategy and on launching a suite of branded and IP-lead FAST channels around the world.

David Smyth, CEO of Beyond Rights, remarked, “We are excited to work with OTTera to further develop our business in the digital space and create ever more direct touchpoints with consumers over time. OTTera has an excellent track record for successfully managing and monetizing content, so we know we are in very good hands.”

Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera, said, “Beyond Rights has made a name for itself as a revered distributor of premium titles globally. With an ever-growing catalogue of content and expansive rights, OTTera looks forward to our team working together closely with David and his team at Beyond to deliver and monetize FAST channels and VoD to top platforms worldwide.”