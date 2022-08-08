TelevisaUnivision Enters Production On Four ViX+ Originals

TelevisaUnivision confirmed that four new original titles for ViX+ are in production.

The four original productions include the documentary film Absoluta, which features the main stars of the Spanish national soccer team.

There are also three new series. Colapso (working title) is a Spanish-language adaptation of the French dystopian mini-series L’Effondrement. Isla Brava tells a story of infidelity and a disappeared husband. Lastly, Senda Prohibida is a modern reimagination of Televisa’s first novela.

Rodrigo Mazon, executive vice president and general manager of ViX+, commented, “From thrilling mysteries to heartwarming personal stories, these new original productions represent a sample of the breadth of incredible Spanish-language storytelling you can only find on ViX+.”