CAKE, DCM Pictures, And Boulder Media Join Up For ‘Amelia Fang’

CAKE entered a partnership with DCM Pictures and Boulder Media to work on the 2D children’s series Amelia Fang.

Produced by DCM Pictures with animation by Boulder Media, Amelia Fang tells the funny adventures of the titular young vampire and her gang of friends. The adventure-comedy series is inspired by the books written and illustrated by Laura Ellen Anderson.

CAKE will handle international distribution.

Ed Galton, CEO at CAKE and executive producer on the series, commented, “Amelia Fang is full of heart, warmth, and big adventure, and we are thrilled to be working with DCM Pictures and Boulder Media in bringing her to the screen.”