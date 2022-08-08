All3Media International Scores New Sales For ‘Annika’

All3Media International announced new sales for the detective drama Annika following the recent order of a second season.

UKTV’s crime drama channel Alibi has co-commissioned a second season with U.S. broadcaster Masterpiece and All3Media International.

Based on the BBC Radio 4 drama written by Nick Walker, Annika follows a sharp and witty DI who is tasked with leading the marine homicide unit to investigate unfathomable murders. Nicole Walker will continue in the lead role of Annika Strandhed, with a returning. Cast that includes James Sives, Ukweli Roach, and Silvie Furneaux.

All3Media International sold the series to France Televisions Outre Mer 1ère, and Sky Deutschland for Germany, Austria, and German-speaking Switzerland in a first-window deal. ZDF signed for a second-window deal in Germany.

BritBox picked up the series in South Africa and Australia, while ABC Australia also took the second window in the territory. Additional partners include Sky New Zealand, ABC Commercial, WOWOW RSI, Siminn hf, HRT, and COSMOTE, among others.