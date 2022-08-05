Up The Ladder: AMC Networks

AMC Networks appointed Christina Spade to the role of chief executive officer.

Effective September 9, 2022, Spade will succeed Matt Blank, who has served as interim chief executive officer since September 2021. She currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

In addition, Patrick O’Connell has been brought on as executive vice president, chief financial officer.

James Dolan, AMC Networks chairman, commented, “I’m delighted that Chris is taking over as our new CEO. She is a proven leader with a long track record driving transformative change in media and entertainment and I am confident she has the expertise and vision to guide AMC Networks to greater success.”

Spade added, “I am honored to assume the role of CEO. I’m a fan of this company in every respect, its content, brands, and most importantly, its people and dynamic and inclusive culture. I’m grateful for the support of Jim, our Board of Directors and Matt, and I look forward to working with the strong team here to unlock the rich opportunities that lie ahead.”