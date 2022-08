Kathy Bates And Liza Koshy To Star In Netflix Romcom

Netflix confirmed that Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy will join the cast of an untitled romantic comedy film.

Produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, the film depicts a surprising romance that has comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss.

As previously announced, the untitled film will also star Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King.

The film is written by Carrie Solomon and director Richard LaGravenese.