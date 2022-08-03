Camilla Läckberg’s ‘The Beach Hotel’ Heads To Viaplay

Viaplay confirmed a new series from crime fiction author Camilla Läckberg.

Created by Läckberg, who previously created the Viaplay original Hammarvik, The Beach Hotel is a blend of soap opera and crime drama that follows Werner Gyllenmark on his 60th birthday. He holds a party at his beach hotel, but the event ends with an accident that shocks the entire town.

The Beach Hotel will premiere on Viaplay in 2023.

Filippa Wallestam, chief content officer at Viaplay Group, commented, “Camilla Läckberg and Viaplay’s Hammarvik has single-handedly renewed the Nordic soap opera. Her next epic offers rivalries, forbidden love and, as usual with Camilla, a distinct risk that some characters won’t make it to the end. As with Hammarvik, The Beach Hotel will be unmissable entertainment that will attract a broad audience to Viaplay, including viewers coming to streaming for the first time.”