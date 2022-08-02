Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios announced two new strategic appointments.

Janet Brown has been brought on as president of Content Distribution for North America and Latin America. Brown will lead the strategic direction for the company’s continued growth in its commercial business in North America and LATAM. She previously served as EVP of Global Distribution and Commercial Operations Gunpowder & Sky.

In addition, Tara Maitra has been promoted to chief commercial officer of Global Distribution. She joined the company in January 2021 as chief commercial officer of BBC Studios – Americas. Her new role will see her with expanded responsibilities of oversight for global syndication and advertising sales.

Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Global Distribution at BBC Studios, commented, “Janet is a proven dealmaker across content distribution spanning all formats and genres, and I’m thrilled to be adding her to our team. North America and LatAm are very strong, growing markets for BBC Studios, and we have only begun to tap into our potential. She joins a group of exceptionally talented executives, including Tara, whose new responsibilities reflect the growing global demand for our content, and the broad array of new opportunities and partnerships we continue to explore around the world.”