‘Top Chef World All-Stars’ To Be Filmed In London

Brave’s Top Chef franchise will travel to London for its 20th World All-Stars season.

Produced by Magical Elves, the new season will bring together 16 of the most talented chefs who competed in their respective countries’ local versions of the series to win the ultimate title. The special season will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi and feature head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

The new season will enter production this month in London, with a premiere in 2023.

NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal International Studios, licenses the Top Chef format globally.

Ryan Flynn, senior vice president of Current Production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, remarked, “We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true.”