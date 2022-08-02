PBS Kids Greenlights ‘Alma’s Way’ For S2

PBS Kids gave the greenlight to a second season of Alma’s Way.

Coming from Fred Rogers Productions, and produced in association with Pipeline Studios, the animated series follows six-year-old Alma Rivera, a confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family and friends. The new season will continue to showcase Latino cultures while featuring new characters. Sonia Manzano created the show.

The new season of Alma’s Way will premiere in fall 2023.

Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer at Fred Rogers Productions and executive producer of the series, commented, “We’re thrilled that audiences have so warmly embraced Alma’s Way and will soon get to tag along on new adventures with Alma as she continues to think things through alongside her friends and family in the Bronx. The show’s focus on critical thinking and community has resonated strongly with viewers universally, and the new season will provide them with an even more expansive look at Alma’s world.”