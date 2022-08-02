Acorn TV To Premiere ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’ In September

Acorn TV will premiere Recipes for Love and Murder with a two-episode debut on September 5, 2022.

Produced by Both Worlds Pictures, in co-production with M-Net and Acorn Media Enterprises and in collaboration with Pirate Productions and Paradoxal, the Acorn TV Original follows a newspaper recipe advice columnist, Tannie Maria, who helps investigate crimes. She joins a risk-taking journalist to investigate a murder before the police find more victims.

Maria Doyle Kennedy stars in the lead role alongside a cast that includes Kylie Fisher, Tony Kgoroge, Elton Landrew, Arno Greeff, Jennifer Steyn, and Lee Duru.