WOW – Women of Wrestling Premieres In Syndication

WOW – Women of Wrestling will premiere nationwide starting the weekend of September 17, 2022.

Owned by Jeanie Buss and created by David McLane, WOW is the only all-female wrestling organization with a global TV footprint. The sports entertainment experience has been cleared throughout the U.S. with CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Sinclair Communications, Nexstar Broadcasting, Hearst Television, TEGNA Media, Weigel Broadcasting, Gray Media and Cox Television.

WOW has also been licensed around the world, including CHCH and CHEK in Canada, 10 Play in Australia, and MOLA in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

WOW is available in syndication via Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Buss, WOW owner, commented, “From sports to politics to business and beyond, women’s voices are being heard louder than ever, and the Superheroes of WOW couldn’t be more excited to step into the ring on Sept. 17 and join this revolution. We’re grateful to our partners at Paramount Global Content Distribution for providing a platform for these inspiring athletes.”