GMA Network To Air ‘The Wall Philippines’ With Billy Crawford

GMA Network will be the new home of The Wall Philippines.

Co-produced by GMA-7 and Viva Entertainment, the reality game show offers contestants the opportunity to win a life-changing prize through trivia questions and luck. The show follows contestants as they try to bank as much money as possible by answering questions correctly and scoring the game balls in the bins. World-class performer Billy Crawford serves as host.

The Wall Philippines is a format created by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glasssman. The series will be available on GMA-7 this August.