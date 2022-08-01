BBC Orders ‘Boarders’ For BBC Three

BBC commissioned the new comedy-drama Boarders from Daniel Lawrence Taylor.

Produced by Studio Lambert, the coming-of-age series follows five underprivileged black students from London. They win scholarships to attend an elite boarding school, where through the highs and lows, they learn about themselves and what life is like outside of zone 3.

Boarders was commissioned for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Creator and lead writer Taylor remarked, “As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow momentum, and the world is becoming more aware of black struggles in white institutions, a show like Boarders has never been more relevant or ripe for comedy. Working with Studio Lambert and the BBC has been an absolute joy, and I’ve also bagged myself some of the most exciting Black British voices to help me bring this show to the screen.”