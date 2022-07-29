AMC Networks Renews ‘Moonhaven’ For S2

AMC Networks confirmed the second-season renewal of the suspense thriller Moonhaven.

Produced by AMC Studios, the new season will continue to focus on a utopian colony on the Moon. Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler, is accused of a crime and then marooned on Moonhaven. She is soon sucked into a conspiracy for control of artificial intelligence that is responsible for the miracles of Moonhaven. The cast showcases Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, and Ayelet Zurer, among others.

The series was created by showrunner Peter Ocko, who also serves as executive producer alongside non-writing executive producer Deb Spera.

Season one finale of Moonhaven premieres on August 4, 2022, with the six episodes of season two coming to AMC+ in 2023.

Dan McDermott, president of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, commented, “This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter. The story is suspenseful, provocative, and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances. What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”