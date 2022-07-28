Ole Distribution Announces Sony Movies Channel Launch In Brazil

Ole Distribution inked new deals to bring the Sony Movies channel to Brazil.

Ole Distribution signed distribution agreements with Sky, DirecTV GO, and UOL to make the movie channel available to their subscribers in Brazil. In addition, the company announced a strategic effort to bring in more subscribers in the region.

Sony Movies offers a wide selection of classic and popular movies, including Spider-Man, Men in Black, Venom (pictured), and Ghostbusters, among others.

Ole Distribution represents a portfolio of channels that includes A&E, AXN, History, Lifetime, and more.