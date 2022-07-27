MIP Africa Gathers African and International Content Industry

MIP Africa will take place in Cape Town from August 24-26, 2022, as part of FAME Week Africa.

Organizers RX Africa have prepared a diverse and collaborative event for executives across the industry.

The MIP Africa content market will offer one-to-one pre-scheduled meetings between distributors and buyers from Africa and other global markets.

MIP Africa’s Screenings will highlight content from African filmmakers, and the MIP Africa Pitch Platform will present original project ideas from content creators and producers.

Content sessions and workshops will discuss a variety of topics, including Hollywood’s representation of Africa, the secrets of global format success, and more. The lineup of featured speakers highlights Netflix’s Dorothy Ghettuba, International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Eva Obadia, indie filmmaker Khalid El-Jelailati, and FilmOne Entertainment’s Mimi Bartels, among others.

FAME Week Africa will also include the Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa, and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa.