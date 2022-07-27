GMA Network’s ‘The First Nanny’ Debuts On Netflix Philippines

GMA Network confirmed that its romantic-comedy series The First Nanny will premiere on Netflix Philippines on July 29, 2022.

Produced by GMA Entertainment Group, the modern fairytale follows a high-spirited woman, played by Sanya Lopez, who is offered the position of nanny for the vice president of the Philippines, Glenn Acosta, who is performed by Gabby Concepcion. As the two soon develop romantic feelings for one another, Glenn unexpectedly becomes the president, and Melody’s presence as nanny enters the public eye.