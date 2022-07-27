Banijay Germany Acquires Sony Pictures Television Germany

Banijay signed a deal to acquire Sony Pictures Film und Fernseh Produktions (Sony Pictures Television Germany) from Sony Pictures Television.

Led by Astrid Quentell and Mirek Nitsch, who will continue in their posts, the company will join Banijay Germany’s portfolio of labels, which includes Good Times, Endemol Shine Germany, Only Good People, and Brainpool, among others.

Based in Cologne, Sony Pictures Television Germany will soon undergo a name change under Banijay. The entertainment company is responsible for long-standing shows such as Der Lehrer for RTL, Heldt for ZDF, and Gefährliche Nähe for TVNOW and VOX.

Marcus Wolter, CEO of Banijay Germany, stated, “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Astrid, Mirek, and their team, to the Banijay family! With its strong format brands and high production values, the entity certainly fits perfectly into our group. We have always believed in maintaining the independence and individuality of our labels in order to shape the future of entertainment together, and with the power of this group behind them, we have every confidence, the company will thrive in its new home.”

Photo courtesy Steffen Z Wolff