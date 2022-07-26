ZDF Studios Presents ‘Race for the Sky’

ZDF Studios will distribute the new documentary Race for the Sky on the international market.

Produced by Spiegel TV in association with ZDF, Arte, and ZDF Studios, the two-part documentary tells the stories of aviation pioneers, including Otto Lilienthal, the Wright brothers, and Louis Blériot. The documentary also shows how aircrafts were developed as weapons of destruction.

Ralf Rueckauer, Vice President Unscripted at ZDF Studios, said, “Travelling by plane, for many people, is such a common means of transport today that you take it for granted and forget that as recently as the beginning of the 20th century, attempting to fly was usually akin to calculated suicide. Race for the Sky makes you realize how fast aviation has developed in such a short space of time.”