Venice Film Fest Opens With ‘White Noise’

The 79th Venice International Film Festival will open with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.

Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, White Noise follows a contemporary American family dealing with everyday life conflicts. The film is based on the book by DeLillo. Baumbach, who previously premiered Marriage Story at the festival in 2019, directed and wrote the film script.

White Noise will screen on August 31, 2022 at the festival. The film is distributed by Netflix.

Alberto Barbera stated, “It is a great honor to open the 79. Venice Film Festival with White Noise. It was worth waiting for the certainty that the film was finished to have the pleasure to make this announcement. Adapted from the great Don DeLillo novel, Baumbach has made an original, ambitious and compelling piece of art which plays with measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears as captured in the 1980’s, yet with very clear references to contemporary reality.”