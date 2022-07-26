Univision To Premiere ‘El Retador’ In U.S.

Univision confirmed that the reality show El Retador will premiere in the U.S. as part of Univision’s Family Sundays programming block.

Created by producer Rubén Galindo and hosted by Consuelo Duval (pictured), the show gathers talented individuals from across the U.S. and Latin America to compete with established artists, “Campeones.” The participating “Campeones” include actor-comedian Arath de la Torre, singer and actress Dulce, actor and singer Adrian di Monte, and actress and ballet dancer Pia Sanz.

El Retador will begin airing on August 14, 2022.