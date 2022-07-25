Starzplay’s ‘Night in Paradise’ Enters Production

Starzplay confirmed that its first German-language original series Night in Paradise entered principal production.

Produced by Windlight Pictures, the dark drama follows taxi driver Vincent and his estranged daughter Joni as they drift through a city and are brought together by apocalyptic events. As old wounds reopen, will they be pushed too far? The six-part series will be shot between July and October 2022.

Night in Paradise is based on the graphic novel by Frank Schmolke. Director Matthias Glasner and Hannah Schopf wrote the series, with Glasner directing a majority of episodes alongside Bettina Oberli.

Starzplay will stream Night in Paradise across Europe and Latin America.