SPI/FilmBox Launches Nine Channels In Nigeria With Glo-TV

SPI/FilmBox struck a deal with GLobacom to bring nine channels from its portfolio to Glo-TV in Nigeria.

As of May 1, 2022, Glo-TV subscribers have access to the movie channels FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Action, and the Turkish drama hub Dizi, The agreement also includes the thematic channels DocuBox, Fashionbox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox, Gametoon, and 360 TuneBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “It is great to join Glo-TV’s offering which has been well received in Nigeria, a key market for us and one where I’m sure our channels will flourish. It’s always satisfying to make quality content more accessible in Africa in collaboration with innovative, new players in the region such as Glo-TV.”