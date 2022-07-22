WE tv Previews ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’

WE tv will premiere the third season of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka on August 18, 2022.

Produced by eOne, the reality series sees the former couple navigate divorce, co-parenting, and other new changes in their lives.

Executive producers include eOne’s Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner, Vivian Peyton and Amy Chaffin, as well as Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner and Debra Antney.

Episodes of Waka & Tammy will also be available on AMC’s streaming service ALLBLK following their premiere on WE tv.