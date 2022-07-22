Food Network Airs ‘No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys’ In August

The comedy group The Try Guys will front the new one-hour series No-Recipe Road Trip.

Produced by Beyond Productions, the show finds the four best friends test their culinary skills as they recreate signature menu items from across the country. Each episode sees the comedy group explore a new city and its local establishments, where each must attempt the restaurant’s best dish with no instruction. The Try Guys visit Los Angeles, Charleston, and Atlanta, and more.

No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys premieres on August 31, 2022, on the Food Network and on discovery+.

Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, commented, “The Try Guys believe taking risks and trying things outside of your comfort zone is a way of life – and we are thrilled to bring their irreverent sense of humor, culinary creativity and joy of food to our viewers.”