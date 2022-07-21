Up The Ladder: Viaplay Group

Viaplay Group named Edward Breeze as head of Sports UK.

In his new role starting in October 2022, Breeze will lead the company’s sports operations in the country. Prior to Viaplay Group, he served at DAZN as EVP Rights.

Breeze commented, “I’m thrilled to join Viaplay Group. I’ve been impressed by the way the company is successfully launching in new countries, acquiring high-profile sports rights and constantly developing synergies between markets. I like the big ambitions and am looking forward to the adventures and opportunities that lie ahead.”

In addition, Viaplay Group entered a deal to acquire U.K. sports streamer and TV channel operator Premier Sports.